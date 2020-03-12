Braeden Campbell
The Swans appear set to strike gold again from their Academy, with Campbell a possible top-10 selection.
Campbell's strengths are clear: he's fast, he breaks the lines, he balances his inside and outside midfield game and he's a deadly left-foot kick.
That was on show on the morning of last year's AFL Grand Final, when Campbell booted three goals from 14 disposals to be best afield in the NAB All Stars 'Futures' game.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Braeden Campbell
|Club
|Sydney Academy/Allies
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|4/2/02
|Height
|180cm
|Weight
|73kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
