Braeden Campbell

The Swans appear set to strike gold again from their Academy, with Campbell a possible top-10 selection.

Campbell's strengths are clear: he's fast, he breaks the lines, he balances his inside and outside midfield game and he's a deadly left-foot kick.

That was on show on the morning of last year's AFL Grand Final, when Campbell booted three goals from 14 disposals to be best afield in the NAB All Stars 'Futures' game.

2020 Draft Prospects Braeden Campbell Club Sydney Academy/Allies Position Midfielder Date of Birth 4/2/02 Height 180cm Weight 73kg