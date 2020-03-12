afl.com.au womens.afl

More from Telstra

AFL Clubs

Watch Every Game Live Created by Telstra
The Official Home of AFL
Watch Every Game LIVE

Search AFL.com.au...

Created By

Draft Hub

 
Braeden Campbell in action for the Allies. Picture: AFL Photos

Braeden Campbell

The Swans appear set to strike gold again from their Academy, with Campbell a possible top-10 selection.

Campbell's strengths are clear: he's fast, he breaks the lines, he balances his inside and outside midfield game and he's a deadly left-foot kick.

That was on show on the morning of last year's AFL Grand Final, when Campbell booted three goals from 14 disposals to be best afield in the NAB All Stars 'Futures' game.

2020 Draft Prospects Braeden Campbell
Club Sydney Academy/Allies
Position Midfielder
Date of Birth 4/2/02
Height 180cm
Weight 73kg
01:51 Mins
Published on

Could this be Sydney's next Academy star?

Sydney Academy prospect Braeden Campbell could end up being an early pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft thanks to his brilliant speed and game-breaking abilities

Published on
Skip Video

Similar Players

    Road to the Draft

    Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.

Draft Video

Draft Quick Links

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Copyright ©2020 AFL. All Rights Reserved

This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL

You need a Live Pass subscription.

Tell Me More

AFL Live Pass is required to view AFL.TV & Match Replays

From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.

Tell Me More