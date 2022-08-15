Brayden George

2022 Draft Prospects Brayden George Academy Vic Country Club Murray Bushrangers Position Forward Date of Birth 13/04/2004 Height 186cm Weight 87kg

It has been a case of out of sight, out of mind for George, who started the year in terrific form before suffering a knee injury that has seen him miss an extended period. George is an explosive forward who can also take turns through the midfield and use his power and force around the ball. But around goal is where he has excelled so far this season, including a five-goal bag against Gippsland in round one and a six-goal haul against the Rebels in round five. A super kick of the footy.