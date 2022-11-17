Caleb Mitchell

2022 Draft Prospects Caleb Mitchell Teams Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country Position Midfielder Date of Birth 10/08/2004 Height 186cm Weight 80kg

Left-footed wingman who burst onto the scene this year with some outstanding performances for the Murray Bushrangers. His standout effort came against ladder-leader Gippsland Power when he amassed 31 disposals and kicked two goals. He averaged 19 disposals in 10 NAB League games and also grabbed his chance for Vic Country, playing all four matches at the National Championships, highlighted by his 24 disposals in their thrilling victory over South Australia, where his ball use was impressive. His 6:37 seconds for the 2km time trial at the National Combine was a solid indication of his running capacity.