Caleb Poulter
Poulter has been a sensation since the restart of the SANFL season. Playing at under-18 level, Poulter has caught the eye with his penetrating and damaging kicking and smarts with the ball.
He had 34 disposals in his first game of the season, and last weekend starred again with two goals from 29 touches and eight marks. One to watch.
POULTER THE BOLTER? SA prospect boosts his draft stock
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Caleb Poulter
|Club
|Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia
|Position
|Midfielder/defender
|Date of Birth
|12/10/02
|Height
|191cm
|Weight
|77kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
