Caleb Poulter

Poulter has been a sensation since the restart of the SANFL season. Playing at under-18 level, Poulter has caught the eye with his penetrating and damaging kicking and smarts with the ball.

He had 34 disposals in his first game of the season, and last weekend starred again with two goals from 29 touches and eight marks. One to watch.

POULTER THE BOLTER? SA prospect boosts his draft stock

2020 Draft Prospects Caleb Poulter Club Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia Position Midfielder/defender Date of Birth 12/10/02 Height 191cm Weight 77kg





