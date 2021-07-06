Cam Mackenzie

2022 Draft Prospects Cam Mackenzie Academy Sandringham Dragons Club Brighton Grammar/Beaumaris Position Midfielder Date of Birth 21/01/2004 Height 187cm Weight 80kg

With every game he has played this season Mackenzie has won more fans. It started with a strong trial game for the Dragons and has kept up, with the composed and damaging midfielder barely playing a quiet game all year. In the NAB League he's averaged 24 disposals and for Metro he averaged 26 disposals too. He was especially good against Western Australia with 28 disposals, five clearances and a goal. Mackenzie is relentless – he rocks up and plays well most games, stands under the ball in the air and can also press forward. Mackenzie is a member of St Kilda's Next Generation Academy but the Saints are no shot of getting priority access to him, given they would need him to be available past pick 40 under the new bidding rules.