Charlie Clarke

2022 Draft Prospects Charlie Clarke Academy Vic Metro Club Sandringham Dragons Position Forward Date of Birth 04/01/2004 Height 182cm Weight 75kg

There aren't many prospects in this year's draft who play with as much effort and intensity as Clarke. The half-forward had a really good season, too, kicking 29.21 in 15 games for the Dragons, including a seven-goal haul against Tasmania in round four. He also had a terrific finals series for the Dragons, kicking 10 goals across the four games, including some sharp snaps and fall-of-the-ball crumbs. Will work his way into games and loves pouncing on a goal.