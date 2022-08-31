Coby Burgiel

2022 Draft Prospects Coby Burgiel
Academy Gippsland Power
Club Vic Country
Position Midfielder/Forward
Date of Birth 09/09/2004
Height 183cm
Weight 76kg

 

Burgiel has quietly risen into top-20 considerations. Playing a number of roles across this season, Burgiel's consistency and footy smarts have set him apart. He has been a regular goalkicker playing for Gippsland, kicking 12.10 from seven games, including four games as a multiple goalkicker. But he has also averaged 23 disposals at that level, as well as being used at both ends for Vic Country during the national carnival. He's one to keep an eye on as the draft gets closer. 