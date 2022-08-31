Coby Burgiel

2022 Draft Prospects Coby Burgiel Academy Gippsland Power Club Vic Country Position Midfielder/Forward Date of Birth 09/09/2004 Height 183cm Weight 76kg

Burgiel has quietly risen into top-20 considerations. Playing a number of roles across this season, Burgiel's consistency and footy smarts have set him apart. He has been a regular goalkicker playing for Gippsland, kicking 12.10 from seven games, including four games as a multiple goalkicker. But he has also averaged 23 disposals at that level, as well as being used at both ends for Vic Country during the national carnival. He's one to keep an eye on as the draft gets closer.