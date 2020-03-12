afl.com.au womens.afl

More from Telstra

AFL Clubs

Watch Every Game Live Created by Telstra
The Official Home of AFL
Watch Every Game LIVE

Search AFL.com.au...

Created By

Draft Hub

 
Cody Brand of the Calder Cannons. Picture: AFL Photos

Cody Brand

Essendon gets priority access to Brand as part of the Next Generation Academy program, and the lifelong Bombers fan models his game on club legend Dustin Fletcher.

Brand is a full back who can clamp down on opponents but also intercept mark where required. He trained with Essendon over summer.

2020 Draft Prospects Cody Brand
Club Calder Cannons/Vic Metro
Position Tall defender
Date of Birth 23/5/02
Height 195cm
Weight 85kg

Draft Prospects

    Road to the Draft

    Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.

Draft Video

Draft Quick Links

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Copyright ©2020 AFL. All Rights Reserved

This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL

You need a Live Pass subscription.

Tell Me More

AFL Live Pass is required to view AFL.TV & Match Replays

From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.

Tell Me More