Cody Brand
Essendon gets priority access to Brand as part of the Next Generation Academy program, and the lifelong Bombers fan models his game on club legend Dustin Fletcher.
Brand is a full back who can clamp down on opponents but also intercept mark where required. He trained with Essendon over summer.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Cody Brand
|Club
|Calder Cannons/Vic Metro
|Position
|Tall defender
|Date of Birth
|23/5/02
|Height
|195cm
|Weight
|85kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
-
Video10:41 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:08 Mins
-
Video02:58 Mins
-
Video08:36 Mins
-
Video08:01 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:14 Mins
-
Video02:20 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins
-
Video03:06 Mins
-
Video01:51 Mins
-
Video03:00 Mins
-
Video04:11 Mins
-
Video05:01 Mins
-
Video01:53 Mins
-
Video02:12 Mins
-
Video02:27 Mins
-
Video02:15 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins