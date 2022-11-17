Connor McDonald

2022 Draft Prospects Connor McDonald Teams Perth/Western Australia Position Midfielder Date of Birth 26/11/2004 Height 187cm Weight 75kg

A midfielder who dominated under-18s football for Perth, averaging 26 disposals in five matches. Also showed distinct potential at Aquinas College before being promoted to Western Australia's team for the final two matches of the National Championships, where cquitted himself well and averaged 15 disposals per match. Is the brother of Sydney Swans forward Logan McDonald.