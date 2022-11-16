Cooper Harvey

2022 Draft Prospects Cooper Harvey Teams Northern Knights/Vic Metro Position Forward/midfielder Date of Birth 12/07/2004 Height 180cm Weight 82kg

A medium forward or midfielder with a real competitive streak, he has good footy nous and great goal sense. The son of North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey, he is eligible to join the Kangaroos as a father-son selection. He had an injury-interrupted year but enjoyed some excellent games for the Northern Knights in the NAB League, where he played eight matches and averaged 20 disposals and five clearances. He won a spot in the deciding match of the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and was a solid contributor in Vic Metro's win. Showed slices of his potential late in the game, setting up a goal with his creativity before sealing the victory with a fine contested mark and goal from the square. A student at Assumption College, he mixed his football between that famous breeding ground for talent and the Knights in the NAB League.