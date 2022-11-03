Cooper Vickery

2022 Draft Prospects Cooper Vickery Teams Gippsland Power/Vic Country Position Defender Date of Birth 16/12/2004 Height 181cm Weight 72kg

Vickery's speed from half-back was obvious throughout this season and again at the Draft Combine, when he ran the eighth fastest 20-metre sprint at testing (2.928 seconds). He can deliver the ball well out of defence and also play on the wing and collect disposals, having averaged 17 touches in this NAB League season. Hawthorn has first call on Vickery as a Next Generation Academy prospect but only if he gets outside the top 40, which is expected to be touch and go.