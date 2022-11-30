Corey Wagner

2022 Draft Prospects Corey Wagner Teams Port Melbourne Position Wing/Defender Date of Birth 23/03/1997 Height 181cm Weight 80kg

A young veteran of two AFL clubs, Wagner played 19 games across four seasons with North Melbourne and Melbourne from 2016-2020. He has since plied his trade with Port Melbourne in the VFL, where he has continued to develop. A move to half-back in the second half of 2022 caught recruiters' eyes and the 25-year-old's improved ability to defend and then launch attacking forays was impressive. A strong runner and seasoned body, Wagner is capable of playing across all areas of the ground. His older brother Josh also spent five seasons at AFL level with Melbourne.