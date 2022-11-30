Corey Wagner
|Teams
|Port Melbourne
|Position
|Wing/Defender
|Date of Birth
|23/03/1997
|Height
|181cm
|Weight
|80kg
A young veteran of two AFL clubs, Wagner played 19 games across four seasons with North Melbourne and Melbourne from 2016-2020. He has since plied his trade with Port Melbourne in the VFL, where he has continued to develop. A move to half-back in the second half of 2022 caught recruiters' eyes and the 25-year-old's improved ability to defend and then launch attacking forays was impressive. A strong runner and seasoned body, Wagner is capable of playing across all areas of the ground. His older brother Josh also spent five seasons at AFL level with Melbourne.