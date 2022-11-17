Darcy Edmends

2022 Draft Prospects Darcy Edmends Teams Northern Knights/Vic Metro Position Midfielder Date of Birth 28/05/2004 Height 183cm Weight 74kg

An outside midfielder who is a smooth mover on the wing and covers the ground particularly well with a smart step through traffic. A creative player with his neat disposal by hand and foot, he averaged 19 disposals in seven NAB League matches for the Northern Knights, as well as impressing for Vic Metro, where he averaged 16 disposals in the National Championships-winning team.