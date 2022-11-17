Darcy Edmends
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Darcy Edmends
|Teams
|Northern Knights/Vic Metro
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|28/05/2004
|Height
|183cm
|Weight
|74kg
An outside midfielder who is a smooth mover on the wing and covers the ground particularly well with a smart step through traffic. A creative player with his neat disposal by hand and foot, he averaged 19 disposals in seven NAB League matches for the Northern Knights, as well as impressing for Vic Metro, where he averaged 16 disposals in the National Championships-winning team.