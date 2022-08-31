Darcy Jones
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Darcy Jones
|Academy
|Swan Districts
|Club
|Western Australia
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|03/04/2004
|Height
|175cm
|Weight
|63kg
A smaller type whose size doesn't stop him from playing a range of roles – in the midfield, forward or back. After an impressive series of games for his state, Jones recently stepped up to make his senior WAFL debut, kicking two goals from 13 disposals in his first game and two the following week as well. He can read the tempo of games well, has speed and class by foot and plays with a tenacity that belies his height.