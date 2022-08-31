Darcy Jones

2022 Draft Prospects Darcy Jones Academy Swan Districts Club Western Australia Position Midfielder Date of Birth 03/04/2004 Height 175cm Weight 63kg

A smaller type whose size doesn't stop him from playing a range of roles – in the midfield, forward or back. After an impressive series of games for his state, Jones recently stepped up to make his senior WAFL debut, kicking two goals from 13 disposals in his first game and two the following week as well. He can read the tempo of games well, has speed and class by foot and plays with a tenacity that belies his height.