Denver Grainger-Barras
Grainger-Barras is one of the group of exciting tall prospects placed near the top of this year's crop.
He highlighted his aerial exploits in last year's title-deciding championships game for Western Australia, when he starred against Vic Country with several strong marks.
As a tall, versatile defender Grainger-Barras then debuted at WAFL level for Swan Districts, where he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.
Grainger-Barras has good take off speed and is a competitor, and continues to build his aerobic capacity.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Club
|Swan Districts/Western Australia
|Position
|Key defender
|Date of Birth
|17/4/02
|Height
|195cm
|Weight
|78kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
