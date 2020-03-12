afl.com.au womens.afl

Denver Grainger-Barras in action for Western Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

Denver Grainger-Barras

Grainger-Barras is one of the group of exciting tall prospects placed near the top of this year's crop.

He highlighted his aerial exploits in last year's title-deciding championships game for Western Australia, when he starred against Vic Country with several strong marks.

As a tall, versatile defender Grainger-Barras then debuted at WAFL level for Swan Districts, where he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Grainger-Barras has good take off speed and is a competitor, and continues to build his aerobic capacity.

2020 Draft Prospects Denver Grainger-Barras
Club Swan Districts/Western Australia
Position Key defender
Date of Birth 17/4/02
Height 195cm
Weight 78kg
01:17 Mins
Published on

Denver Grainger-Barras shows his talents

Young defender Denver Grainger-Barras shows off his intercept marking in the 2019 NAB AFL Under 18 Championships

Published on
