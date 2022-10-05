Ed Allan

2022 Draft Prospects Ed Allan Academy Western Australia Club Claremont/Mosman Park JFC Position Midfielder Date of Birth 26/05/2004 Height 194cm Weight 82kg

A late riser who could feature around the top-20 on draft night. Allan missed the first half of the year with stress fractures in his back but returned for Western Australia's final game of the under-18 championships. He then went back to colts level with Claremont and played as an inside midfielder and wingman, averaging 25 disposals in his last five games. His athleticism and scope is exciting. He is the son of former Hawthorn and Fremantle player Ben Allan, but neither club has father-son rights on him.