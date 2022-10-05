Ed Allan
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Ed Allan
|Academy
|Western Australia
|Club
|Claremont/Mosman Park JFC
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|26/05/2004
|Height
|194cm
|Weight
|82kg
A late riser who could feature around the top-20 on draft night. Allan missed the first half of the year with stress fractures in his back but returned for Western Australia's final game of the under-18 championships. He then went back to colts level with Claremont and played as an inside midfielder and wingman, averaging 25 disposals in his last five games. His athleticism and scope is exciting. He is the son of former Hawthorn and Fremantle player Ben Allan, but neither club has father-son rights on him.