Elijah Hewett

2022 Draft Prospects Elijah Hewett Academy Swan Districts Club Caversham JFC Position Midfielder Date of Birth 27/05/2004 Height 184cm Weight 84kg

Hewett showed his best qualities against Vic Metro, when he had 29 disposals, kicked two crunch goals and had five clearances in a powerful game in the midfield. He followed it up with a very quiet game the next week, but ended better with 18 disposals against Vic Country and 21 against South Australia. Hewett, who had a promising junior baseball career, is a bigger-bodied player who was a member of the NAB AFL Academy's leadership group earlier in the year.