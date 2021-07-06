Elijah Hewett
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Elijah Hewett
|Academy
|Swan Districts
|Club
|Caversham JFC
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|27/05/2004
|Height
|184cm
|Weight
|84kg
Hewett showed his best qualities against Vic Metro, when he had 29 disposals, kicked two crunch goals and had five clearances in a powerful game in the midfield. He followed it up with a very quiet game the next week, but ended better with 18 disposals against Vic Country and 21 against South Australia. Hewett, who had a promising junior baseball career, is a bigger-bodied player who was a member of the NAB AFL Academy's leadership group earlier in the year.