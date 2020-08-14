Elijah Hollands

Hollands was the possible No.1 pick at the start of the year before he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in February and started his 12-month recovery.

The injury was viewed as pushing him out of contention for the top choice, but given the lack of games played by draftees this year it may not impact his draft position much at all.

Hollands is dangerous as a deep forward, but was set to play as a powerful, explosive midfielder this year. He can dominate at stoppages and is a booming long kick. Some see him as the best midfield prospect in the pool.

2020 Draft Prospects Elijah Hollands Club Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country Position Forward/midfielder Date of Birth 25/4/02 Height 188cm Weight 85kg





