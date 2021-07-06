Elijah Tsatas

2022 Draft Prospects Elijah Tsatas Academy Oakleigh Chargers Club Wesley Position Midfielder Date of Birth 18/10/2004 Height 187cm Weight 80kg

A foot fracture sidelined Tsatas for the under-18 carnival, which was a shame given his hot start to the season at NAB League level. Tsatas is the midfielder with the combination of qualities in this year's draft class: he can run (quick and long), he's taller and able to go inside and outside. His first month of the season for Oakleigh showed all of those traits, when he averaged 33 disposals for the Chargers in a series of dominant games. An exciting talent who is set for a return to the field soon.