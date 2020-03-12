afl.com.au womens.afl

Errol Gulden gets his kick away against Vic Metro in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Errol Gulden

There's not much of Gulden, but he makes up for a lack of size with footy smarts.

Gulden is a midfielder who runs, runs and runs and creates with his fast hands and neat kicking. Up forward he's also a handful, with a knack of hitting the scoreboard.

He starred for the Swans' Academy in the NAB League last year, impressed with the Allies in the under-18 championships and has already played at NEAFL level.

2020 Draft Prospects Errol Gulden
Club Sydney Academy/Allies
Position Midfielder/forward
Date of Birth 18/7/02
Height 171cm
Weight 71kg



