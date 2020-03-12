Errol Gulden
There's not much of Gulden, but he makes up for a lack of size with footy smarts.
Gulden is a midfielder who runs, runs and runs and creates with his fast hands and neat kicking. Up forward he's also a handful, with a knack of hitting the scoreboard.
He starred for the Swans' Academy in the NAB League last year, impressed with the Allies in the under-18 championships and has already played at NEAFL level.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Errol Gulden
|Club
|Sydney Academy/Allies
|Position
|Midfielder/forward
|Date of Birth
|18/7/02
|Height
|171cm
|Weight
|71kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
-
Video10:41 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:08 Mins
-
Video02:58 Mins
-
Video08:36 Mins
-
Video08:01 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:14 Mins
-
Video02:20 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins
-
Video03:06 Mins
-
Video01:51 Mins
-
Video03:00 Mins
-
Video04:11 Mins
-
Video05:01 Mins
-
Video01:53 Mins
-
Video02:12 Mins
-
Video02:27 Mins
-
Video02:15 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins