Ethan Phillips

2022 Draft Prospects Ethan Phillips Teams Port Melbourne/Vic Metro Position Tall defender Date of Birth 17/07/1999 Height 196cm Weight 94kg

A late developing tall defender who blossomed this year in the VFL, winning the prestigious Fothergill/Round/Mitchell Medal as the competition's most promising player. The 23-year-old averaged 20 disposals and 10 marks in a breakout season and was named at full-back in the VFL Team of the Year. Five years on from playing for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League, he has matured physically and grown in confidence at senior level and now presents as a potential draftee. Recovering from injury and didn't test at the State Draft Combine in Victoria.

