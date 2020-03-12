Finlay Macrae
Macrae shares some similar attributes to his older brother, Western Bulldogs premiership midfielder and Virgin Australia All-Australian Jack.
Wherever the ball is, he's usually pretty close. He averaged 17 disposals in seven games for the Chargers last year, including 22 and two goals in the preliminary final against Sandringham.
Macrae is an excellent kick on both feet and calm under pressure.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Finlay Macrae
|Club
|Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|13/3/02
|Height
|184cm
|Weight
|75kg
