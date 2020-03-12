Finlay Macrae in action for the Oakleigh Chargers last year. Picture: AFL Photos

Finlay Macrae

Macrae shares some similar attributes to his older brother, Western Bulldogs premiership midfielder and Virgin Australia All-Australian Jack.

Wherever the ball is, he's usually pretty close. He averaged 17 disposals in seven games for the Chargers last year, including 22 and two goals in the preliminary final against Sandringham.

Macrae is an excellent kick on both feet and calm under pressure.

2020 Draft Prospects Finlay Macrae Club Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro Position Midfielder Date of Birth 13/3/02 Height 184cm Weight 75kg





