afl.com.au womens.afl

More from Telstra

AFL Clubs

Watch Every Game Live Created by Telstra
The Official Home of AFL
Watch Every Game LIVE

Search AFL.com.au...

Created By

Draft Hub

 
Finlay Macrae in action for the Oakleigh Chargers last year. Picture: AFL Photos

Finlay Macrae

Macrae shares some similar attributes to his older brother, Western Bulldogs premiership midfielder and Virgin Australia All-Australian Jack.

Wherever the ball is, he's usually pretty close. He averaged 17 disposals in seven games for the Chargers last year, including 22 and two goals in the preliminary final against Sandringham.

Macrae is an excellent kick on both feet and calm under pressure.

2020 Draft Prospects Finlay Macrae
Club Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
Position Midfielder
Date of Birth 13/3/02
Height 184cm
Weight 75kg



Similar Players

    Road to the Draft

    Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.

Draft Video

Draft Quick Links

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Copyright ©2020 AFL. All Rights Reserved

This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL

You need a Live Pass subscription.

Tell Me More

AFL Live Pass is required to view AFL.TV & Match Replays

From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.

Tell Me More