George Wardlaw

2022 Draft Prospects George Wardlaw Academy Oakleigh Chargers Club St Peters jfc/St Kevin's College Position Midfielder Date of Birth 18/07/2004 Height 182cm Weight 82kg

A hamstring injury unfortunately saw Wardlaw miss Vic Metro's three-game run at the national carnival, but he remains a contender for the No.1 pick. His best performances this season have come in the big games – he was best-afield for Oakleigh against Sandringham in round one of the NAB League, where he has averaged 21 disposals this season, and also judged the leading player for the NAB AFL Academy against Collingwood's VFL side. Wardlaw is powerful, competitive and tough through the midfield, has some spring in his step, can go forward and kick an important goal, and lifts when his team needs him.