Harry Barnett

2022 Draft Prospects Harry Barnett Academy West Adelaide Club South Australia Position Ruckman Date of Birth 22/01/2004 Height 202cm Weight 93kg

Barnett's capacity to get around the ground and have a say on a game makes him one of the standout ruck choices in this year's pool. The South Australian closed his carnival by being among his state's best players in its loss to Western Australia on Sunday, having also recently made his senior SANFL debut, where he had 25 hit-outs.