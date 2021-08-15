Harry Barnett
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Harry Barnett
|Academy
|West Adelaide
|Club
|South Australia
|Position
|Ruckman
|Date of Birth
|22/01/2004
|Height
|202cm
|Weight
|93kg
Barnett's capacity to get around the ground and have a say on a game makes him one of the standout ruck choices in this year's pool. The South Australian closed his carnival by being among his state's best players in its loss to Western Australia on Sunday, having also recently made his senior SANFL debut, where he had 25 hit-outs.