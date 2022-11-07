Harry Cole

2022 Draft Prospects Harry Cole Teams Claremont/Western Australia Position Forward Date of Birth 03/09/2004 Height 187cm Weight 77kg

Medium forward who presents well and uses his anticipation and clean hands to be a dangerous and lively player around goals. Was at his best against Victoria Metro in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, setting the game alight to kick 2.3 and feature among Western Australia’s best players. Mixed his football between Hale, where he captained his school, and Claremont at WAFL under-18s level, where he played five matches and averaged 16 disposals. Tested soundly at the Draft Combine and recorded a time of 3.03 seconds for the 20m sprint and 6:31 on the 2km time trial.