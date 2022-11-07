Harry Lemmey

2022 Draft Prospects Harry Lemmey Teams West Adelaide/South Australia Position Forward/Ruck Date of Birth 30/01/2004 Height 200cm Weight 95kg

A tall forward with an impressive developing frame, which along with his mobility are assets giving him the potential to have a significant impact going forward. Has been given a taste of senior and reserves football in the SANFL over the past two years as he continues his learning and development. A member of the 2022 NAB AFL Academy, he dominated in six matches at SANFL under-18s level this year, with his best game coming against Central District when he amassed 18 disposals, 10 marks and kicked six goals. Also represented his state at under-18s level this year.