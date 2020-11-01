Harry Rowston
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Harry Rowston
|Teams
|GWS Academy/Calder Cannons
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|12/08/2004
|Height
|182cm
|Weight
|81kg
A clever midfielder who wins his own ball and can also hit the scoreboard. Rowston is a member of the Giants' Academy, with the club having the ability to match a bid on him, and he was named the Allies' most valuable player for his showings at the championships. Rowston also played for the Calder Cannons in the NAB League, having boarded in Victoria, before impressing in the agility test by finishing in the top-10 with a run of 8.325 seconds.