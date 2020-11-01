Harry Rowston

2022 Draft Prospects Harry Rowston Teams GWS Academy/Calder Cannons Position Midfielder Date of Birth 12/08/2004 Height 182cm Weight 81kg

A clever midfielder who wins his own ball and can also hit the scoreboard. Rowston is a member of the Giants' Academy, with the club having the ability to match a bid on him, and he was named the Allies' most valuable player for his showings at the championships. Rowston also played for the Calder Cannons in the NAB League, having boarded in Victoria, before impressing in the agility test by finishing in the top-10 with a run of 8.325 seconds.