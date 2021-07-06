Harry Sheezel

2022 Draft Prospects Harry Sheezel Academy Sandringham Dragons Club Mount Scopus College/Ajax JFC Position Forward Date of Birth 13/10/2004 Height 184cm Weight 77kg

Sheezel brings something altogether different to the top end of the draft pool. The exciting, polished and classy half-forward can mark above his head, create opportunities and kick goals in a range of ways. He's booted 21 in eight games for the Dragons this season. He has a sidestep, a shimmy and a spin, and tricks that make him one of the most fun players to watch in the 2022 pool. Sheezel kicked four goals against the Allies in Metro's first carnival game and also starred early against Western Australia. He has also spent time in the midfield, including back-to-back games of 30-plus disposals for Sandringham in rounds 9-10.