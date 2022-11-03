Harvey Gallagher
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Harvey Gallagher
|Teams
|Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country
|Position
|Small Forward/Defender
|Date of Birth
|26/09/2003
|Height
|179cm
|Weight
|77kg
Gallagher was overlooked at last year's draft and again in the mid-season rookie draft but flipped to defence late in the season and his draft stocks rose sharply. Gallagher's smart kicking and ability to work his way out of traffic and get things started for his side are a highlight, and he had a run of games of high disposals to finish his campaign: 24 disposals, then 44, 24, 37, 42 and 28. He also finished the season with 13 goals, including 1.5 in the elimination final. Can rebound and hurt sides with the ball.