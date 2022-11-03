Harvey Gallagher

2022 Draft Prospects Harvey Gallagher Teams Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country Position Small Forward/Defender Date of Birth 26/09/2003 Height 179cm Weight 77kg

Gallagher was overlooked at last year's draft and again in the mid-season rookie draft but flipped to defence late in the season and his draft stocks rose sharply. Gallagher's smart kicking and ability to work his way out of traffic and get things started for his side are a highlight, and he had a run of games of high disposals to finish his campaign: 24 disposals, then 44, 24, 37, 42 and 28. He also finished the season with 13 goals, including 1.5 in the elimination final. Can rebound and hurt sides with the ball.