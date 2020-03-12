afl.com.au womens.afl

Heath Chapman cops one high during last year's NAB League All-Stars match. Picture: AFL Photos

Heath Chapman

Chapman is a member of Western Australia's talented tall defenders group. He is an athletic option who gets around the ground, and can dip in and mark well to kick-start an offensive chain.

The rangy backman featured in last year's NAB All Stars 'Futures' clash and is considered a top-20 talent.

2020 Draft Prospects Heath Chapman
Club West Perth/Western Australia
Position Key defender
Date of Birth 31/1/02
Height 193cm
Weight 81kg

