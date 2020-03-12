Heath Chapman
Chapman is a member of Western Australia's talented tall defenders group. He is an athletic option who gets around the ground, and can dip in and mark well to kick-start an offensive chain.
The rangy backman featured in last year's NAB All Stars 'Futures' clash and is considered a top-20 talent.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Heath Chapman
|Club
|West Perth/Western Australia
|Position
|Key defender
|Date of Birth
|31/1/02
|Height
|193cm
|Weight
|81kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
