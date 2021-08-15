Henry Hustwaite

2022 Draft Prospects Henry Hustwaite Academy Dandenong Stingrays Club Vic Country Position Midfielder Date of Birth 20/07/2004 Height 194cm Weight 84kg

Hustwaite has been something of a quiet riser in this year's draft class but brings a unique set of qualities to the table. A growth spurt has seen him push to up 194cm and he is using that size and shape more in the midfield. He has really neat foot skills and has transitioned more from half-back into the midfield with the Stingrays this year. He collected 29 disposals and nine clearances over the weekend in his return to the NAB League.