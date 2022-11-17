Hudson O'Keeffe

2022 Draft Prospects Hudson O'Keeffe Teams Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro Position Ruckman Date of Birth 16/12/2004 Height 202cm Weight 90kg

Developing tall who was the number one ruckman for the Championship-winning Vic Metro side, his mobility and competitive edge are features of his game. Continued to develop his ruck craft at NAB League level and had an outstanding year with the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging nine disposals and 22 hitouts across 11 matches. Showed his elite speed for a ruckman with a time of 2.96 seconds for the 20m sprint metres at the State Draft Combine in Victoria.