Hugh Bond

2022 Draft Prospects Hugh Bond Teams GWV Rebels/Vic Country Position Midfielder Date of Birth 25/09/2004 Height 185cm Weight 82kg

A medium midfielder who is a prolific ball winner and is as strong as an ox, having been a national level rower. Regarded as a stoppage star, he wins his own ball and finds space when there is little. He has an elite endurance base which helps him get from contest to contest. Averaged 20 disposals and nine tackles for the GWV Rebels in the NAB League this year, finishing runner-up in their best and fairest award.