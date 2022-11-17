Hugh Bond

2022 Draft Prospects Hugh Bond
Teams GWV Rebels/Vic Country
Position Midfielder
Date of Birth 25/09/2004
Height 185cm
Weight 82kg

A medium midfielder who is a prolific ball winner and is as strong as an ox, having been a national level rower. Regarded as a stoppage star, he wins his own ball and finds space when there is little. He has an elite endurance base which helps him get from contest to contest. Averaged 20 disposals and nine tackles for the GWV Rebels in the NAB League this year, finishing runner-up in their best and fairest award.