Hugh Davies

2022 Draft Prospects Hugh Davies Teams Claremont/Western Australia Position Defender Date of Birth 28/09/2004 Height 196cm Weight 90kg

Mobile tall defender who is both brave and strong overhead and generally a neat distributor by hand and foot. Impressed in just three under-18s club matches for Claremont this season, averaging 19 disposals. Mixed his games between college and club and was rewarded with selection in all four matches for Western Australia at the National Championships, where he was solid throughout and averaged 15 disposals. Another who did not test at the Draft Combine due to lumbar stress.