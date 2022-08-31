Isaac Keeler

2022 Draft Prospects Isaac Keeler Academy North Adelaide Club South Australia Position Forward/Ruck Date of Birth 23/04/2004 Height 198cm Weight 88kg

Keeler has one of the most exciting highlights packages of the draft pool, with the athletic big man kicking some sublimely skilled goals and creating brilliant chances at different stages this season. He has booted 19 goals in 13 games for North Adelaide's under-18s side and also hit the scoreboard for South Australia in the under-18 carnival. Keeler, who is tied to Adelaide's Next Generation Academy, can also get good numbers of the ball, averaging 18 disposals this season. His ability as a part-time ruckman will also appeal to clubs.