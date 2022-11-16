Jack O'Sullivan

2022 Draft Prospects Jack O'Sullivan Teams Vic Country/Oakleigh Chargers Position Midfielder/Forward Date of Birth 22/10/2004 Height 177cm Weight 71kg

Small midfielder and forward who had a solid foundation representing Vic Country in two under-17s matches last year. However, after just four games at the beginning of the NAB League season and an impressive 25-disposal trial match for Country, had his season hit hard by a shoulder injury. He missed all National Championship fixtures and returned for a few games at Xavier College and the NAB League Wildcard round for the Oakleigh Chargers. Tested fully fit at the Draft Combine, with his running vertical jump of 89cm - fourth overall - showing his power. He also recorded sound results for speed (3.02 seconds on the 20m sprint) and endurance (6.32 on the 2km time trial).