Jack O'Sullivan
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Teams
|Vic Country/Oakleigh Chargers
|Position
|Midfielder/Forward
|Date of Birth
|22/10/2004
|Height
|177cm
|Weight
|71kg
Small midfielder and forward who had a solid foundation representing Vic Country in two under-17s matches last year. However, after just four games at the beginning of the NAB League season and an impressive 25-disposal trial match for Country, had his season hit hard by a shoulder injury. He missed all National Championship fixtures and returned for a few games at Xavier College and the NAB League Wildcard round for the Oakleigh Chargers. Tested fully fit at the Draft Combine, with his running vertical jump of 89cm - fourth overall - showing his power. He also recorded sound results for speed (3.02 seconds on the 20m sprint) and endurance (6.32 on the 2km time trial).