Jackson Broadbent
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Jackson Broadbent
|Teams
|Peel Thunder/Western Australia
|Position
|Ruckman
|Date of Birth
|02/12/2004
|Height
|201cm
|Weight
|100kg
A ruckman with footy smarts and competitiveness who also kicks the ball exceptionally well on both feet, particularly for a ruckman of his size. He played three games of senior football with Peel Thunder as a 16-year-old in 2021 and was dominant for Peel in a premiership year this season at under-18 level, where he averaged 12 disposals, three marks and 26 hitouts across 15 matches. Also played two games for Western Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.