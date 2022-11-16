Jackson Broadbent

2022 Draft Prospects Jackson Broadbent Teams Peel Thunder/Western Australia Position Ruckman Date of Birth 02/12/2004 Height 201cm Weight 100kg

A ruckman with footy smarts and competitiveness who also kicks the ball exceptionally well on both feet, particularly for a ruckman of his size. He played three games of senior football with Peel Thunder as a 16-year-old in 2021 and was dominant for Peel in a premiership year this season at under-18 level, where he averaged 12 disposals, three marks and 26 hitouts across 15 matches. Also played two games for Western Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.