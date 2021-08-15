Jacob Konstanty

2022 Draft Prospects Jacob Konstanty Academy Gippsland Power Club Vic Country Position Forward Date of Birth 09/11/2004 Height 176cm Weight 70kg

A former gun junior soccer player who is now a clever small forward with sharp skills and smarts around goal. His standout game of the carnival for Vic Country came against the Allies when he kicked 3.2 and buzzed around the forward line, and he will also appeal to clubs for the defensive pressure he applies. He averages six tackles a game for Gippsland and also had 14 in a game against the Geelong Falcons.