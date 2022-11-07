Jaiden Magor

2022 Draft Prospects Jaiden Magor Teams South Adelaide/South Australia Position Forward Date of Birth 16/02/2004 Height 184cm Weight 75kg

Medium forward and midfielder who is composed with ball in hand, has a high footy IQ and possesses an innate ability around goals. Was among South Australia’s best in the opening match of the National Championships against the Allies before injury curtailed his representative year. Was a prolific ball winner at under-18s level for South Adelaide, averaging 22 disposals in 10 matches. He also was dangerous up forward, kicking 23 goals for the year. His endurance was highlighted during testing at the Draft Combine, recording 6:42 for the 2km run.