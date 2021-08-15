Jakob Ryan

2022 Draft Prospects Jakob Ryan Academy Glenelg Club South Australia Position Defender Date of Birth 20/09/2004 Height 199cm Weight 77kg

The Glenelg product has been a ball magnet this year – he has averaged 28 disposals in the SANFL under-18s competition and also featured in some reserves footy. He was also solid throughout South Australia's championships, regularly breaking the lines from half-back and also getting plenty of the ball up the ground. Is a run and carry player whose versatility will appeal.