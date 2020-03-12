Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
Widely viewed as the best player in the 2020 crop, Ugle-Hagan is an exciting, athletic, quick, smart and brilliant key forward.
He booted 24 goals from nine games in the NAB League last year, starring in the finals as the Chargers claimed the premiership. He blitzed at the testing day earlier this year, with the left footer completing the 20-metre sprint in 2.945 seconds and winning the vertical jump test.
The Indigenous teenager, who spent some time in defence in practice games earlier this year, is tied to the Western Bulldogs as a Next Generation Academy product.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|Club
|Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
|Position
|Key forward
|Date of Birth
|4/4/02
|Height
|194cm
|Weight
|84kg
