Potential No.1 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action during a NAB League testing session in March, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Widely viewed as the best player in the 2020 crop, Ugle-Hagan is an exciting, athletic, quick, smart and brilliant key forward.

He booted 24 goals from nine games in the NAB League last year, starring in the finals as the Chargers claimed the premiership. He blitzed at the testing day earlier this year, with the left footer completing the 20-metre sprint in 2.945 seconds and winning the vertical jump test.

The Indigenous teenager, who spent some time in defence in practice games earlier this year, is tied to the Western Bulldogs as a Next Generation Academy product.

Club Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
Position Key forward
Date of Birth 4/4/02
Height 194cm
Weight 84kg
02:25 Mins
No.1 contender Ugle-Hagan in action

Watch the potential No.1 pick in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action

