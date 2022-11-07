James Van Es

2022 Draft Prospects James Van Es Teams GWV Rebels/Victoria Country Position Defender Date of Birth 07/08/2004 Height 197cm Weight 99kg

A tall defender who is a strong contested mark and competes well one-on-one. Is capable of playing on the key marking targets of the opposition and uses his footy smarts to determine when to mark and when to spoil. He had an impressive year with the GWV Rebels in the NAB League, averaging 12 disposals and four marks per game and finished third in the club best and fairest award. Was solid for Victoria Country in all four matches at the National Championship and a real standout athletically at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine. His running vertical jump of 98cm was the best result at the National Combine, while his 2.91 seconds in the 20m sprint ranked fourth.