2022 Draft Prospects Jason Gillbee Teams Bendigo Pioneers/NSW/ACT Position Midfielder Date of Birth 15/05/2004 Height 191cm Weight 76kg

A rangy and versatile player who can play on the wing or off half back. He was a prolific ball winner for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League this season after relocating from NSW, averaging 22 disposals and five marks. A strong player in one-on-one contests, he is prepared to take the game on with his dash with the ball. These qualities were on display for the Allies at the National Championships, where he was among his team's best against both South Australia and Western Australia. He also showed his competitiveness and elite endurance at the Draft Combine, ranking equal-first for the 2km with his time of 5:54.