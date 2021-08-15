Jaspa Fletcher
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Jaspa Fletcher
|Academy
|Brisbane Lions Academy
|Club
|Allies
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|24/02/2004
|Height
|184cm
|Weight
|73kg
It has been a steady rise for Fletcher through this season and he appears well in the mix as a potential first-rounder come the draft. He is the son of former Geelong, St Kilda, Fremantle and Brisbane player Adrian, but only the Lions will have father-son access to the classy midfielder, who is an excellent user of the ball and impressed for the Allies. Has a good tank and could slot into a wing early in his AFL career.