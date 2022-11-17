Jaxon Binns

2022 Draft Prospects Jaxon Binns Teams Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country Position Midfielder Date of Birth 29/10/2004 Height 182cm Weight 69kg

Outside midfielder who is a running machine, he averaged 26 disposals and six marks for Vic Country at the National Championships to win All-Australian honours. He also impressed for the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League, averaging 22 disposals across eight games and also booting eight goals. His athleticism showed through at the Draft Combine, with his 8.18 seconds for the agility test ranked second overall, while his six minutes flat for the 2km was third.