Jayden Davey

2022 Draft Prospects Jayden Davey Teams Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro Position Midfielder/Forward Date of Birth 26/02/2004 Height 179cm Weight 79kg

Small midfielder and forward who is the twin of fellow draft prospect, Alwyn jnr. Suffered an ACL injury after showing enormous promise last year. Was part of the Flying Boomerangs program alongside his brother in 2019, which helps prepare Indigenous players for potential AFL careers. Both showed similar speed, agility and game sense and have been part of Essendon’s academy programs for several years. The twins have also played together at Xavier College in Victoria and participated in the Oakleigh Chargers development programs, as well as spending time in the Northern Territory. Essendon has confirmed its intentions to list both players this year under the AFL's father-son rule.