Jed Adams

2022 Draft Prospects Jed Adams Teams Peel thunder/Western Australia Position Defender Date of Birth 22/10/2004 Height 196cm Weight 89kg

Left-footed tall defender who is a strong contested mark, neat kick and provides plenty of rebound. Was outstanding for Peel Thunder this season playing predominantly at under-18s level, averaging 14 disposals and three contested marks for the premiership-winning team. He was also rewarded with a debut at senior level late in the season. Played two matches for Western Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and was eye-catching in the final game against South Australia, with his intercept marks and precise ball use putting him among the best players on the ground. Did not test at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine due to a shoulder injury.