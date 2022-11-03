Jed Hagen

2022 Draft Prospects Jed Hagen Teams East Fremantle/Western Australia Position Small defender/forward Date of Birth 15/10/2004 Height 178cm Weight 74kg

With his capacity to play a range of different roles, Hagan is likely to have appeal to clubs as someone who can come in and do his job. He played eight games in East Fremantle's league side this year and averaged 13 disposals and a goal, and has also played defensive roles. At Colts level he was busier through the midfield, where he averaged 24 disposals.