Jedd Busslinger
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Jedd Busslinger
|Academy
|East Perth
|Club
|Coolbinia JFC
|Position
|Defender
|Date of Birth
|11/03/2004
|Height
|195cm
|Weight
|81kg
Busslinger's season has been cut short, with the key defender heading in for shoulder surgery on an issue that he had been dealing with through the season. The intercept backman at least finished on a good note, with Busslinger gathering 26 disposals, six marks and five rebounds against the Allies before making a call on his year. The East Perth product is an intercept backman in the Jake Lever mould, capable of floating in and taking strong grabs as well as setting up his side.