Jedd Busslinger

2022 Draft Prospects Jedd Busslinger Academy East Perth Club Coolbinia JFC Position Defender Date of Birth 11/03/2004 Height 195cm Weight 81kg

Busslinger's season has been cut short, with the key defender heading in for shoulder surgery on an issue that he had been dealing with through the season. The intercept backman at least finished on a good note, with Busslinger gathering 26 disposals, six marks and five rebounds against the Allies before making a call on his year. The East Perth product is an intercept backman in the Jake Lever mould, capable of floating in and taking strong grabs as well as setting up his side.