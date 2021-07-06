Jhye Clark

2022 Draft Prospects Jhye Clark Academy Geelong Falcons Club Queenscliff/St Ignatius Drysdale Position Midfielder Date of Birth 23/07/2004 Height 180cm Weight 77kg

It has been consistency of effort and performance that has lifted Clark right into top-five calculations. There isn't a game, or moment within a game, that Clark isn't trying at his best level: be it smothering, tackling or digging in and getting his hands on the ball. The tough inside midfielder is capable of getting ball on the outside, too, and enjoyed a strong run of games in the carnival, including 24 disposals and a goal against South Australia; 27 disposals, 11 marks and a goal against the Allies; and 23 disposals and seven clearances against Western Australia. There's a bit of Jacob Hopper to Clark's style.